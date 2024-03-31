Former Lachen Pipon Shri Gokey Lachenpa, along with a cohort of supporters from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), have made a significant move by joining the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party in support of Hissey Lachungpa.

The decision to align with the SDF comes amidst a backdrop of perceived neglect endured by the people of Sikkim over the past five years struggling with various crises, including the relentless challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and recurring floods.

Earlier today, in Mintokgang former BJP MLA KS Lepcha from Rinchenpong joined the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in a ceremony graced by SKM President PS Golay.

Lepcha was not alone in his decision to join the SKM fold. A cohort of prominent figures from the BJP also made the move. Among them are Dr. Kamal Adhikari, the spokesperson of BJP from Rhenock, Smt. Karma Choeki Bhutia, BJP Executive and President of ST Morcha from Rhenock, Shri. Laxmi Prashad Sharma, District General Secretary of BJP from Geyzing, and several others from various constituencies across the state.