Former Sangha MLA Sonam Lama has raised objections to the nomination of BJP Sangha Candidate Tseten Tashi Bhutia citing alleged discrepancies in the paperwork. The objection, lodged during the scrutiny process has become a matter of concen in the Sangha constituency of Sikkim.

Supporters of Tseten Tashi Bhutia defended his nomination stating his track record of service to the people of Sikkim. Chief Advisor of BJP Sikkim, they highlighted that all necessary formalities mandated by the Election Commission had been meticulously completed before filing the nomination.

The crux of the objection revolves around Tseten Tashi Bhutia's affidavit, where he took an oath from Delhi due to health reasons. However, the objection contends that the hearing, held in Gangtok, was where the nomination's validity was decided, causing contention over jurisdiction.

Tseten Tashi Bhutia's camp has condemned the objection as an insult to both him and the people of Sikkim alleging political motives behind Sonam Lama's actions. They assert that Tseten Tashi Bhutia's decision to contest the election stems from a commitment to serve the people despite initial reluctance.

Furthermore, Tseten Tashi Bhutia's supporters criticized Sonam Lama's tenure, citing a decline in the Bhutia Lepcha seat percentage during panchayat elections and failure to rectify errors highlighted in the Sikkim study series. They argue that Sonam Lama's inability to address crucial issues necessitated Tseten Tashi Bhutia's candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.