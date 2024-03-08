Gopal Chettri, the chairman of the State Congress unit, has been declared as the Congress candidate from Sikkim for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2024.

The All India Congress Committee released the list of Congress candidates for multiple states, including Sikkim, on March 8.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party on Friday announced the first list of 39 candidates, including Rahul Gandhi, who will contest from Wayanad.

The list also includes former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.



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However, in this Lok Sabha election, the grand old party is trying to experiment by giving a fair chance to the youth as well. Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said the list has a good mix of youth and experience.

“The Congress Election Committee met yesterday and selected 39 candidates in its first list of (Lok Sabha) candidates. The list includes names of Rahul Gandhi and Bhupesh Baghel,” Venugopal said during a press conference.

Of the 39 candidates, 15 candidates are from the General category, 24 candidates are from SC, ST, OBC and minority groups, 12 candidates are below 50 years of age, 8 candidates are in the age group 50–60, 12 are in the age group 61-70 and 7 candidates are in the age group 71-76 respectively.

The announcement came a day after the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) finalised the names for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after having a discussion on over 60 Lok Sabha seats from 11 states and union territories.