To address long-standing issues in Sikkim, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate, Dinesh Chandra Nepal has pledged to utilize his extensive network within the Sangh and parliamentary circles to champion the state's concerns if elected to office.

Nepal, a seasoned politician with 26 years of association with the Sangha stated the significance of personal connections and procedural knowledge in navigating parliamentary processes effectively. Speaking to the press on March 28, he highlighted that approximately 60 percent of Parliament's members have ties to the Sangha, a factor he intends to leverage in advocating for Sikkim's interests.

"Having cultivated relationships within the Sangha and possessing a deep understanding of parliamentary procedures, I am well-equipped to lobby for Sikkim's issues," Nepal said.

Identifying longstanding grievances such as the unresolved status of Article 371F and the plight of marginalized communities in Sikkim, Nepal outlined his strategy for tackling these challenges head-on. "We cannot rely solely on grandiose rhetoric in Parliament; practical action and personal engagement are essential," he stated.

Addressing the issue of Left-Out Communities, Nepal expressed his determination to address their concerns and work towards securing reservations for them. Additionally, he spoke about his familiarity with administrative intricacies, having served as a secretary for 36 years, which he believes will be instrumental in navigating governmental procedures effectively.

Moreover, Nepal highlighted his direct communication with top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, as evidence of his commitment to Sikkim's cause. "With the backing of national leaders and my understanding of administration, I am confident in delivering tangible results and providing lasting solutions to Sikkim's challenges," he said.