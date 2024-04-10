During a well-attended Vijayee Bhava: Jan Sabha in Ravangla Constituency, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) President, Prem Singh Tamang Golay, vehemently condemned the opposition's resort to violent propaganda.

He highlighted the opposition's desperate attempts to tarnish the SKM party's image with false stories and violent actions, indicating their acceptance of an impending loss in the forthcoming election.

SKM President elaborated on the SKM government's relentless service to the Sikkimese people over the past five years, which he emphasized, has earned the trust of the Sikkimese populace. He also listed several initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life of Sikkimese citizens.

Dismissing accusations of violence against the SKM party, he expressed strong disappointment over recent derogatory comments labeling him as a 'Gunda' by opposition members.



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He reaffirmed SKM's commitment to peaceful and democratic political discourse.

He also issued a stern warning against violence, assuring that any such acts would be dealt with sternly by law enforcement agencies. He emphasized the opposition's attempts to instigate SKM supporters into violence to substantiate their false narrative, but advised restraint.

He assured SKM supporters that they have already won the match and are merely waiting to receive the trophy.

In conclusion, the SKM president urged all to uphold the unity and harmony that Sikkim is renowned for, encouraging them to reject violence and adhere to democratic principles and civility.

The Vijayee Bhava: Jan Sabha witnessed immense support for SKM President Golay and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

Attendees applauded his unwavering dedication to the state's welfare and pledged their full support to his vision of constructing a prosperous and golden Sikkim. - Yougan Tamang