Sikkim, has showcased a robust voter turnout in the ongoing voting one parliamentary seat and assembly elections. As of 3 pm, an impressive 59.58 per cent of registered voters have cast their votes for the parliamentary seat, indicating a significant engagement of citizens in the electoral process.

The Election Commission of India's data reveals a smooth voting process across Sikkim, with no reported disruptions or major incidents at polling stations. This smooth conduct of elections has contributed to a positive and participative atmosphere among voters.

Early indicators from polling stations in areas like Dzongu, Namchi, and Melli show a remarkable turnout, with these regions surpassing the 10 per cent mark within the first 2 hours of voting. This early enthusiasm among voters sets a positive tone for the overall voter participation in the state.

As the day progressed, voter turnout remained steady across various constituencies, reflecting sustained interest and engagement among the electorate. The surge in voter participation witnessed in several constituencies further underscores the active involvement of citizens in shaping the electoral landscape of Sikkim.

With the voting process proceeding smoothly and a high voter turnout observed, Sikkim's electoral scenario highlights the commitment of its residents towards exercising their democratic right and contributing to the democratic process of the state.