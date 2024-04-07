The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has laid out its vision for the upcoming term, promising significant changes if elected. In their manifesto, they vow to prioritize the welfare of the people of Sikkim.

The key points of SDF manifesto includes pledges to waive off loans up to 5 lakh rupees, providing much-needed relief to many individuals burdened by debt.

Secondly , SDF promises to declare all Saturdays and birthdays as holidays, allowing for more time for relaxation and celebration.

Further, the party promises its commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of Sikkim's Article 371 F, ensuring the preservation of the state's unique identity and autonomy.

The manifesto also states that the government will fund a pilgrimage for 4000 Buddhist monks to Dominica to seek the blessings of Karmapa, highlighting the party's dedication to spiritual values.

SDF introduces the 'One Vote One Job' initiative, promising job opportunities for every vote cast, aiming to tackle unemployment effectively. The manifesto outlines plans for a significant investment of 2 lakh crore rupees over the next five years, signaling the government's commitment to economic growth and development.

Furthermore, SDF vows to regularize the temporary employees positions, providing them with security and benefits. A guarantee for 50 per cent seat reservation for women in all sectors including jobs and politics are given.