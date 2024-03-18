Following the Election Commission of India's (ECI) recent press note on March 16 which labelled the 32 Sangha Constituency as 'GEN', Sangha MLA Sonam Lama has sought rectification from the appropriate authority.

Lama's intention is to protect the rights of this paramount and constitutional institution from any potential infringement or corruption.

Notably, the Sangha Seat, reserved for recognised Sikkim monasteries in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, is established under the Representation of Peoples (Amendment) Act 1980, reflecting Sikkim's unique history and tradition.



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In a letter to the CEO, Sikkim, the Sangha MLA wrote, "I, the undersigned humbly submit the following for your kind consideration and necessary rectifications; In the recent ECI PRESS NOTE 16-03-2024 Schedule No. 1A, The TYPE of Assembly seat for 32 Sangha Constituency is mentioned as GEN by the Election Commission of India. It is at this backdrop, mentioned here that the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act, 1980 is very clear on the subject. Clause 1A (c) of the Act provides that "one seat shall be reserved for the Sanghas referred to in section 25 A." The wrong mentioning of the 32 Sangha Constituency as GEN under the column TYPE has therefore created immense apprehension amongst the stakeholders. Moreover, it is prone to dilution of the special political rights accorded to the monks and monasteries of Sikkim in accordance to our age-old."