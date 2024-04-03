Dr. Sangeeta Bhandari, the first candidate from Rhenock, where Chief Minister PS Tamang is also contesting an election, has switched allegiance and joined the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party.

Expressing his delight at the new additions to the party, Chief Minister Tamang stated, "I am delighted to welcome Dr. Sangeeta Bhandari to our SKM party. Additionally, I would like to extend a warm welcome to the following individuals: C.V. Dhakal, Harimaya, Ram Kumar Chuwan, Mingma Sherpa, Meera Gurung, Usha Chettri, Puspa Lall Thapa, Amit Chettri, and Harka Bahadur Chettri."

The inclusion of these prominent figures from various backgrounds is seen as a strategic move by the SKM party to strengthen its position in the region. With the elections looming, such defections and additions could potentially sway voter sentiment and influence the outcome.

Chief Minister Tamang expressed confidence in the collective abilities of the new members, stating, "I am confident that together we can make significant contributions to the advancement of our shared goals and objectives and collaborate towards building a stronger, more vibrant Sikkim."