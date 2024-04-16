Speaking at an election rally today, the President of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and former Chief Minister of Sikkim, Pawan Chamling issued a stark warning against corruption while outlining his party's vision for the future of the state.

Addressing the crowd gathered at the rally, Chamling cautioned voters against supporting corrupt parties, specifically targeting the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), accusing them of plundering the state's resources. He urged the electorate to make a wise choice in the upcoming elections stating that the future of Sikkim hangs in the balance.

"If you give your valuable vote to such a party, it will destroy Sikkim," Chamling said rallying support for the SDF as the party that will safeguard the interests of the state and its people.

Promising a future filled with peace, prosperity, and development, Chamling outlined a series of ambitious plans should the SDF return to power. Key among these pledges is the promise to provide standard housing to every citizen of Sikkim, with each household receiving Rs 20 lakhs for construction. Additionally, Chamling vowed to provide free rice to all residents, including small shopkeepers to alleviate their financial burdens.

"We will give domestic electricity for free up to 200 units and also provide free sugar," Chamling added.

Highlighting his party's track record in governance, Chamling pointed to past initiatives such as the reconstruction of 800 houses following a devastating earthquake as evidence of the SDF's dedication to serving the people of Sikkim.

"Once we come to power, we will reimburse all the losses faced by the people of Sikkim after natural calamities," Chamling said.

Condemning the SKM government for its alleged involvement in violent activities and corruption, Chamling urged voters to entrust their future to the SDF promising to resolve the issues facing the state and its people.