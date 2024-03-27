Former Chief Minister and President of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Pawan Chamling, addressed the media at the Pakyong District Administrative Centre (DAC) following the filing of his candidacy for the Namcheybung constituency.

Expressing his commitment to his hometown, Chamling stated his dedication to serving the people of Namcheybung and fostering its development.

"I have filed my nomination for the Namcheybung constituency, my hometown. If the people of Namcheybung entrust me with their votes, I pledge to work tirelessly for their welfare and the progress of our constituency," Chamling said.



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While acknowledging the electoral challenges ahead, Chamling remained resolute in his conviction of victory. He exuded confidence in securing a win from the Namcheybung constituency and reiterated his vision for advancing the growth and development of Sikkim.

"It is not SDF that will form the government, but it is the people of Sikkim who will determine the course of governance. The people of Sikkim prioritize development and justice and SDF stands committed to fulfilling their aspirations," Chamling said.

In an announcement, Chamling pledged not only to provide 50 per cent reservation to women but to extend this opportunity to all women across Sikkim stating the party's commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

"As we navigate through these elections, I recognize the challenges ahead. However, I am confident that with the support of the people, I will emerge victorious from the Namcheybung constituency," Chamling said.