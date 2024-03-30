Social worker Phurba Tshering Sherpa joined the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on March 30.



Sherpa received the appointment letter as the Election Campaign Committee Chairman for the Tumin Lingee Assembly constituency.

Interestingly, Sherpa had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a few days ago, but swiftly changed his allegiance to the SKM.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sikkim, announced its decisive departure from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) alliance citing deep-rooted corruption within the SKM-led government.



Also Read: Sikkim BJP breaks alliance with SKM over corruption allegations, takes solo path for elections

Passang Sherpa, the spokesperson for Sikkim BJP addressed the press on March 24 denouncing the alleged mismanagement and malpractices of the SKM administration.

Sherpa expressed the BJP's unequivocal stance against aligning with any party tarnished by corruption. He accused the SKM of betraying the trust of the people by engaging in dubious dealings, including the controversial sale of hydro power projects and the Teesta Urja project to private entities. Furthermore, he highlighted instances of corruption in food distribution during the COVID-19 crisis stating that such actions were unacceptable to the BJP.

The announcement came amidst conflicting statements from the SKM camp, with Jacob Khaling suggesting that the alliance dissolution was temporary until after the elections. Sherpa refuted this claim, labeling it as deceitful and stating that the BJP's decision to sever ties was final and irreversible.