The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party has leveled allegations against activists affiliated with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, accusing them of launching a vicious assault on its members in the Rangpo

The incident took place when SKM party activists allegedly targeted SDF party members, including the youth front coordinator, Aaron Rai, and labor front coordinator, Akbar Alam, unleashing a barrage of violence that left both victims hospitalized at Rampur Hospital.

The SDF asserted that the attack serves as damning evidence of SKM's resort to brute force and intimidation tactics amidst waning public support.

Expressing condemnation, the SDF has decried the SKM's actions as a flagrant violation of law and order stating the urgent need to curb the growing culture of violence perpetuated by the opposing party.

As the April 19 elections draw near, the SDF has rallied its supporters, urging them to stand united against the politics of aggression and vote for stability and progress.