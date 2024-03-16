SDF chief, Pawan Chamling, has welcomed the Election Commission of India's announcement of the 2024 General Elections.

He sees this as a significant democratic opportunity for the citizens of India and the state of Sikkim. The state will exercise its democratic right to choose its government for the next five years on April 19.

However, Chamling warns of potential consequences if citizens do not vote responsibly, including the risk of further disorder.

He emphasises the power of the people in choosing the right government and extends his best wishes to the people of Sikkim for the upcoming elections.



Also Read: Sikkim: ECI announces schedule for general election to state legislative assembly, 2024; polls set for April 19

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a comprehensive schedule for the upcoming General Elections 2024. Alongside the national polls, the schedule also encompasses the crucial State Legislative Assembly elections of Sikkim.

Here are the key details of the schedule:

General Election to State Legislative Assembly of Sikkim 2024:

Announcement & Issue of Press Note: March 16, 2024 (Saturday)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 20, 2024 (Wednesday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: March 27, 2024 (Wednesday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: March 28, 2024 (Thursday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: March 30, 2024 (Saturday)

Date of Poll: April 19, 2024 (Friday)

Date of Counting: June 4, 2024 (Tuesday)

Date before which Election Shall be Completed: June 6, 2024 (Thursday)