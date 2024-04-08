In a campaign rally held in Burtuk, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's (SKM) Lok Sabha candidate, Indra Hang Subba launched a scathing attack on the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) accusing them of neglecting the interests of Sikkim for a quarter of a century.

"For 25 years, they kept Sikkim in ICU. They did nothing for the state, only serving their own interests. Now, they campaign under the slogan 'Sikkim Bachao.' What exactly are they trying to save?" questioned Subba.

He further criticized the SDF's stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) alleging that they failed to protect the state's special status under Article 371F. "When CAA was introduced in 2018, the SDF government acquiesced, endangering Article 371F. However, SKM stood firm against CAA, safeguarding the rights of Sikkimese people," said Subba.

Highlighting SKM's commitment to inclusivity, Subba stated their efforts towards tribal recognition for 12 communities in Sikkim. "We prioritize the rights of every citizen of Sikkim. Unlike the SDF, we advocate for equal opportunities and representation," he said.



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Subba also highlighted SKM's track record of delivering on promises, particularly regarding the Limboo Tamang community's representation in the state assembly. "While the SDF made empty assurances, SKM fulfilled its commitment by granting seats to the Limboo Tamang community," he stated.

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Subba asserted that SKM remained dedicated to serving the people of Sikkim. "Even during the pandemic, we reached out to every household ensuring their welfare," he said.

Expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him by both SKM and the people of Sikkim, Subba pledged to continue representing their interests diligently. "I have never abused my position as an MP and will continue to serve Sikkim with utmost dedication," he promised.

As the Lok Sabha elections loom, Subba exuded confidence in SKM's prospects, asserting that the people of Sikkim would once again entrust him with their mandate. "Sikkim's future lies in safeguarding its interests, and SKM is the torchbearer of that vision," he said.