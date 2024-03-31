On the first day of the Sikkim Democratic Front's (SDF) election campaign, party chief Pawan Chamling made a groundbreaking announcement.

Chamling declared plans for the establishment of a Sherpa World Heritage Cultural Centre in Ribdi Bhareng, a move poised to leave a lasting cultural and economic impact on the region.

The proposed cultural center, slated to be constructed in Ribdi Bhareng within the Daramdin Constituency, aims to showcase and preserve the rich heritage of the Sherpa community. With the Sherpa people renowned globally for their mountaineering prowess and distinct cultural practices, the establishment of this center holds immense significance.

The Sherpa World Heritage Cultural Centre is envisioned as a hub for cultural exchange, education, and celebration, welcoming visitors from far and wide to immerse themselves in the traditions and history of the Sherpa people.