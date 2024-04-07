In a bid to champion gender equality and social upliftment, the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) unveiled its manifesto on Sunday, promising a slew of measures aimed at empowering various sections of society in the state.

Led by SDF president Pawan Kumar Chamling, the party pledged to introduce a groundbreaking policy ensuring 50 per cent reservation for women in both government jobs and higher education. Chamling emphasized that this initiative aimed to empower nearly half of the state's population, reflecting a commitment to gender inclusivity and empowerment.

The manifesto release, held in Namchi district's Rangang-Yangang assembly constituency, saw the presence of key party figures including Lok Sabha candidate PD Rai and assembly seat nominee MK Subba.

Among the manifesto's notable promises, the SDF vowed to provide dearness allowance to all government employees and reinstate the old pension scheme (OPS) in Sikkim. Additionally, indigenous communities such as the Bhutia and Limboo would be officially recognized as ancient tribes, with the inclusion of all state languages in college and university curricula.

To appeal to various demographics, the manifesto outlined plans for establishing an International Gurung study and heritage center and ensuring free electricity for all Sikkimese households. Furthermore, the party pledged to make Sikkim the world's first carbon-negative state.

Addressing economic concerns, the SDF proposed initiatives such as elevating MGNREGA workers to regular government employees with increased wages and extended workdays. Job-related examinations conducted by the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) would occur biennially, with frequent interviews for clerical and teaching positions.

In a move to enhance government employee welfare, the SDF promised to double salaries and declare all Saturdays as holidays. Additionally, the party vowed to safeguard the sanctity of Article 371(F) of the constitution, acknowledging the emotive significance of Sikkim's special status and old laws.

Chamling, a five-term former chief minister, framed the upcoming assembly polls under the theme of "Save Sikkim," urging voters—especially the youth—to exercise their franchise judiciously on April 19, emphasizing that the future of both individuals and the state hinged on their decisions.