The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has released its final list of contenders for the upcoming state assembly elections. Notably, former Chief Minister and SDF stalwart Pawan Chamling is set to expand his electoral footprint by contesting from Namcheybong in addition to his earlier declared bid from Poklok-Kamrang.

Earlier in the day, the SDF had announced its initial list of candidates, with Chamling slated for re-election from Poklok-Kamrang.

Here is the final list of candidates:

The SDF in its final list, Pawan Chamling himself, decided to field him from Namcheybong as well.

Among the prominent candidates featured in the list are former Indian football star Bhaichung Bhutia, who recently joined the SDF, nominated to contest from Barfung.

Additionally, the party has nominated PD Rai as its Lok Sabha candidate.