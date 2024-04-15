Indra Hang Subba, the Member of Parliament (MP) candidate from the Sikkim Krantikarchi Morcha (SKM) launched a scathing attack on the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) during an election rally in Jorethang, South Sikkim.

Accusing the SDF and its members of spreading communal disharmony and false narratives, Subba stated the need for unity and progress in Sikkim.

Addressing a crowd of supporters, Subba denounced the tactics employed by the SDF, particularly targeting SDF leader PD Rai. Subba criticized Rai for allegedly resorting to communal rhetoric questioning his commitment to the people of Sikkim. He highlighted Rai's academic credentials from reputed institutions such as IIT and IIM but accused him of engaging in divisive politics rather than focusing on the welfare of the state.

"PD Rai claims to represent Sikkim but his divisive language only serves to create communal tensions," Subba said. "We must prioritize the interests of Sikkim over individual communities."

Subba challenged Rai's assertions regarding the current Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang. He refuted claims that Tamang's leadership was divisive stating that under the SKM government, Sikkim has experienced stability and progress.



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"Sikkim is safe today because the people chose SKM in 2019," Subba said. "We stand for the unity and development of Sikkim regardless of individual backgrounds or affiliations."

Drawing attention to SKM's track record, Subba highlighted the party's commitment to women and youth empowerment. He contrasted SKM's inclusive approach with what he characterized as SDF's neglect of these crucial demographics.

"In 2019, the people trusted me with their vote and for five years, I have tirelessly worked to address the concerns of Sikkim in the Lok Sabha," Subba said. "SKM prioritizes the needs of the people above all else."

Subba highlighted the significance of preserving Sikkim's cultural heritage including the promotion of the Nepali language in parliamentary proceedings. He criticized the SDF for allegedly neglecting these cultural aspects and failing to advocate for the tribal status of 12 communities in Sikkim.

"For too long, the voices of Sikkim's diverse communities have been ignored," Subba lamented. "It is time for decisive action to address these longstanding issues."

Throughout his speech, Subba rallied support for SKM, urging voters to cast their ballots in favour of the party's vision for development and progress. He appealed to the electorate to reject divisive politics and instead embrace unity and inclusivity for the betterment of Sikkim.

"As we approach the upcoming elections, let us remember that our collective future depends on the choices we make," Subba said. "Together, we can build a stronger, more prosperous Sikkim for generations to come."