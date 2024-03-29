Sikkim Democratic Front's (SDF) Lok Sabha candidate, PD Rai, outlined his party's vision for the future of Sikkim stating peace, security and development as key priorities.

Speaking to reporters on March 29, Rai conveyed a sense of urgency to the people and voters of Sikkim highlighting the imminent voting day and the importance of their participation in shaping the state's future. He underlined the party's commitment to fostering peace and security through their endeavors, assuring the populace that their concerns are being earnestly addressed via social media platforms.

Addressing the youth directly, Rai reiterated the SDF's dedication to their welfare, expressing a genuine concern for their well-being and promising policies tailored for Sikkim's development in stark contrast to the present government's track record.

Asserting confidence in the leadership of Pawan Chamling, Rai proclaimed the party's determination to form the government in the upcoming state assembly elections. He vowed to hit the ground running, should he secure victory in the Lok Sabha elections pledging to commence developmental work from day one.

Rai stated inclusivity in the party's agenda, pledging to prioritize the needs of the marginalized communities and engage stakeholders, including the Limboo and Tamang communities in the decision-making process.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Rai predicted the failure of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in the upcoming elections, citing a renewed approach and innovative strategies that have been adopted during the party's five-year hiatus.

Rai stressed the party's readiness to embrace change and adapt to the evolving economic landscape of Sikkim promising a fresh perspective and novel initiatives to propel the state towards prosperity.

SDF's Gangtok MLA candidate accompanied Lok Sabha candidate PD Rai led a door to door election campaign at MG Marg.