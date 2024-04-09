An old letter purportedly sent by the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 has resurfaced on social media platforms. The letter, addressed to Ram Madhav, the National General Secretary of BJP, outlines SDF's proposition to join forces with the ruling party at the national level.

The missive, however was rebuffed by the SDF, with party officials denouncing its authenticity labeling it as a fabricated document aimed at tarnishing the party's image.

Dated 125/2/2019, the letter, bearing the official letterhead of the Sikkim Democratic Front, expresses the party's admiration for BJP's vision for the nation and its desire to align Sikkim's developmental goals with the larger framework set by the BJP. The SDF, which was then in opposition, highlighted its commitment to bringing about growth and development in the state, echoing BJP's accomplishments at the national level.

However, the letter also lays down certain conditions and expectations from the BJP leadership, reflecting the unique socio-political landscape of Sikkim. These conditions include the preservation of Sikkim's historical and cultural identity, protection of old laws, inclusion of certain communities in the Scheduled Tribes category, reservation of seats for specific communities in the Legislative Assembly, and safeguarding the state's geographical boundaries and natural resources.

The revelation of this letter has reignited discussions about the political dynamics in Sikkim during the 2019 Legislative Assembly elections, where the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) emerged victorious, unseating the long-standing SDF government.