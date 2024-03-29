Sikkim: SKM leader Pema Lamtha resigns to join SDF ahead of LS polls
Pema Lamtha, General Secretary of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), resigns from the party and declares intention to join the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). This move signifies a significant change in Gangtok District's political scene.
- Pema Lamtha, the General Secretary of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) resigns
- Lamtha declares intention to join the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF)
- The move potentially affects SKM's election prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections
In a significant development just before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Pema Lamtha, the General Secretary (Nari Shakti) of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) for Gangtok District, has tendered her resignation from the party.
Additionally, Lamtha, who also served as the Councillor of Tathagchen ward under the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC), has announced her decision to join the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).
Lamtha's resignation from SKM marks a notable shift in the political landscape of Gangtok District, with her departure potentially impacting the party's prospects in the upcoming elections.
The specific reasons behind Lamtha's decision to leave SKM and join SDF remain undisclosed.
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