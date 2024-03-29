In a significant development just before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Pema Lamtha, the General Secretary (Nari Shakti) of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) for Gangtok District, has tendered her resignation from the party.

Additionally, Lamtha, who also served as the Councillor of Tathagchen ward under the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC), has announced her decision to join the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

Lamtha's resignation from SKM marks a notable shift in the political landscape of Gangtok District, with her departure potentially impacting the party's prospects in the upcoming elections.

The specific reasons behind Lamtha's decision to leave SKM and join SDF remain undisclosed.