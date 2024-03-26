Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader and the former Chairperson of the Film Board Pooja Sharma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. The occasion took place in the presence of State Incharge Dr. Dilip Jaiswal, State President DR Thapa, Advisor Karma P Bhutia, Mahila Morcha General Secretary Srijana Chettri and other party members.

Simultaneously, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its second list of candidates on March 26. The announcement, made by Arun Singh, the National General Secretary and in-charge of the party, revealed a lineup of formidable contenders vying for key constituencies across the state.

Among the notable names featured in the second candidate list are Bhim Kumar Sharma, who is slated to contest from Gyalshing-Barnyak, and Aruna Manger, who will represent Namchi-Singhithang. Yogen Rai has been nominated to compete from Melli, while Phurba Rinzing Sherpa and Pempo Tshering Lepcha will vie for the seats in Tumin-Lingee and Shyari respectively.

Chewang Dadul Bhutia has emerged as the BJP candidate for the Martam-Rumtek constituency, while Niren Bhandari is set to contest from Upper Tadong. Additionally, Pema Wangyal Rinzing will represent the BJP in Gangtok.