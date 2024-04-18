Ahead of tomorrow's simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Soreng has taken a colorful initiative by setting up a special "Pink Voting Booth." Located in the surroundings of Yatri Niwas, this unique booth is all set to witness democracy in action.

With 1122 registered voters poised to exercise their franchise at this distinctive booth, including the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the anticipation for the electoral process is palpable. Dona Rai, the presiding officer, expressed confidence in the preparedness of the team entrusted with the responsibility of conducting smooth and fair elections.

"Six polling officers, accompanied by diligent police personnel, have been designated to oversee operations at the Pink booth," said Rai. "We are scheduled to commence mock polls at the crack of dawn, around 5 a.m., ensuring that all systems are in place for a seamless voting experience. The actual polling will commence promptly at 7 a.m., with every voter, including Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang exercising their democratic right here."