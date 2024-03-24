Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Sikkim have tendered their resignations. The resignations come at a critical juncture just ahead of the state assembly elections.

Former Rumtek Martam MLA, Sonam Venchungpa, initiated the wave of resignations by stepping down from the BJP and submitting his resignation letter to BJP President Dr. Thapa. Following suit, BJP MLAs Raj Kumari Thapa and Pintso Namgyal Lepcha also decided to resign.

The resignation letters, dated in March and April, expressed gratitude towards the party leadership for the opportunities provided and the trust placed in them during their tenure. However, they cited personal reasons for their decision to step down from their positions within the party.

BJP chief of Sikkim, Dr. Thapa, confirmed the acceptance of their resignations today.