Silchar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam state in north-eastern India. From 1951 to 1971, the area under it was referred as Cachar constituency. The constituency covers the entirety of Cachar district in the Barak Valley.

Silchar Lok Sabha constituency encompasses the entirety of Cachar district, comprising both urban and rural populations. According to the 2011 Census, the constituency boasts a total population of 1,060,175 electors, with approximately 80.7% residing in rural areas and 19.3% in urban centers. The constituency's literacy rate stands at 67.61%, reflecting the diverse educational landscape.

Table 1: Demographic Data for Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency

Aspect Data Total Population 1,060,175 Rural Population (%) 80.7% Urban Population (%) 19.3% Literacy Rate (%) 67.61% Scheduled Caste (SC) Electors (%) 14.4% Scheduled Tribe (ST) Electors (%) 1% Muslim Electors (%) 38.3% Voter Turnout (2019) 79%

The constituency's demographic fabric is characterized by its diverse ethnic and religious composition. Scheduled Caste (SC) voters constitute approximately 14.4% of the electorate, while Scheduled Tribe (ST) voters comprise around 1%. Muslim voters form a significant portion, accounting for 38.3% of the electorate, according to recent voter list analysis.

Table 2: Candidates for 2024 Election in Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency

Candidate Party Parimal Suklabaidya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Surjya Kanta Sarkar Indian National Congress (INC)

As for the 2024 candidates list in Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency, Parimal Suklabaidya from Bharatiya Janata Party and Surjya Kanta Sarkar from Indian National Congress are the prominent candidates.

Table 3: 2019 General Election Results in Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency

Candidate Party Votes Rajdeep Roy Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 4,99,414 Surjya Kanta Sarkar Indian National Congress (INC) 4,17,818

In the 2019 General Elections, Silchar witnessed a fiercely contested battle, with a remarkable voter turnout of 79%. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Rajdeep Roy, emerged victorious with a margin of 81,596 votes, defeating Surjya Kanta Sarkar of the Indian National Congress (INC). This victory underscored the BJP's growing influence in the region.

Table 4: 2014 General Election Results in Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency

Candidate Party Votes Sushmita Dev Indian National Congress (INC) 3,36,451 Kabindra Purkayastha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 3,01,210

Silchar's political landscape has witnessed notable shifts over the years. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sushmita Dev of the INC secured victory over BJP candidate Kabindra Purkayastha, highlighting the constituency's penchant for political unpredictability.

According to 2011 India census, Silchar municipal area has a population of 172,830.The sex ratio of Silchar is 989 females per 1,000 males, which is above the national ratio of 940 females per 1,000 males. Silchar municipal area has an average literacy rate of 82.33%, higher than the national average of 74.04%, with male literacy at 84.15% and female literacy at 80.49%.

The Silchar Urban Agglomeration had a total population of 228,985, of which 115,443 were males and 113,542 were females, with a literacy rate of 91.05%, with male literacy at 93.63% and female literacy at 88.44%.

Table 5: Religious Composition of Silchar City

Religion Followers Hinduism 154,381 Islam 21,759 Jainism 1,408 Christianity 1,052 Sikhism 77 Buddhism 39 Not Stated 145

Hinduism is the majority religion in Silchar city with around 154,381 followers. Islam is the second most popular religion in Silchar with approximately 21,759 followers. Jainism is practised by 1,408 people, Christianity by 1,052 people, Sikhism by 77 people and Buddhism by 39 people in Silchar city. Around 145 people did not state their religion.

Table 6: Language Composition of Silchar City

Language Number of Speakers Bengali 158,606 Hindi 9,263 Manipuri 3,543 Bishnupriya Manipuri 1,244 Others 0.1%

Bengali and Meitei (Manipuri) serve as the official languages of Silchar, reflecting its cultural plurality. According to the 2011 census, Bengali remains the predominant language, spoken by the majority of the population, followed by Hindi, Manipuri, and Bishnupriya Manipuri.

According to the 2011 census, Silchar city having a population of 172,830 persons, of which Bengali is spoken by 158,606 people, Hindi is spoken by 9,263 people, Manipuri is spoken by 3,543 people, Bishnupriya Manipuri is spoken by 1,244 people, while Others constitute 0.1% of the city's population according to 2011 census.