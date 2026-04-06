'Silence please': What happens 48 hours before elections?

India’s electoral process is governed by a comprehensive legal framework designed to ensure free and fair elections. Among its key provisions is the mandatory “silence period”, a 48-hour window before the close of polling during which all forms of campaigning are prohibited. Enforced under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the rule is monitored by the Election Commission of India to prevent undue influence on voters in the final phase before voting.

The silence period is intended to create a neutral and undisturbed environment, allowing voters to make independent decisions without exposure to campaign messaging, political pressure, or inducements.

The silence period begins 48 hours before the conclusion of polling in a constituency. During this time, any activity that can influence voter behaviour is restricted under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The law broadly defines “election matter,” covering speeches, advertisements, or any content intended to sway public opinion. This includes both direct and indirect forms of campaigning across physical and digital platforms.

The significance of the silence period is particularly evident in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, where polling is being conducted across 126 constituencies amid a high-intensity political contest. With over two crore eligible voters, authorities have deployed extensive monitoring mechanisms in the final 48 hours.

Security personnel, surveillance teams, and border check-posts are actively regulating movement to ensure compliance. Election officials are conducting checks in hotels, guest houses, and other public accommodations to identify individuals without valid electoral roles in the constituency. These measures are aimed at maintaining a controlled and neutral atmosphere in the lead-up to polling.

Under the law, several categories of activities are explicitly banned:

Public Campaigning and Gatherings

Political rallies, processions, and public meetings related to elections are not permitted. Candidates and party workers are barred from addressing gatherings or mobilising voters during this period.

Media and Campaign Promotion

Broadcasting election-related content on television, radio, or digital platforms is prohibited. This includes advertisements, promotional programmes, and campaign messaging disseminated through electronic means.

Entertainment-Based Campaigning

Organising cultural events such as concerts, theatre performances, or public entertainment programmes with political undertones is not allowed, as these may indirectly influence voters.

Violations of the silence period provisions can attract stringent penalties. Offenders may face imprisonment of up to two years, monetary fines, or both. Given the broad interpretation of “election matter,” even indirect attempts to influence voters may invite legal action.

To prevent external influence, the Election Commission mandates that ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies, and other political leaders who are not registered voters in a constituency must leave the area once campaigning ends. This restriction is aimed at limiting last-minute mobilisation and ensuring that local voters are not subjected to external pressure.

Authorities adopt multiple measures to ensure adherence:

Verification of individuals staying in hotels, lodges, and community halls

Establishment of check-posts at district and state borders

Monitoring of vehicle movement entering constituencies

Deployment of surveillance teams to track suspicious activities

These steps are designed to maintain law and order and ensure strict compliance in the final hours before polling.

Exemptions to movement restrictions may be granted in exceptional cases, such as medical emergencies. However, such permissions require verification by a medical board and approval from election authorities. Even in such cases, strict monitoring is imposed to prevent misuse.

Electronic Media

Election-related advertisements and sponsored content are prohibited during the silence period. However, general news reporting that does not promote or oppose specific candidates is permitted.

Radio Broadcasts

Radio is treated as an electronic medium and is subject to the same restrictions as television and digital platforms.

Print Media

Print publications must adhere to disclosure norms, including the identification of the printer and publisher on election materials. On the day of polling and the preceding day, political advertisements require pre-certification by authorised committees, and newspapers are advised against publishing uncertified content.

Films or content featuring contesting candidates may be available on private platforms, but public broadcasters such as Doordarshan do not telecast such material during the Model Code of Conduct period, ensuring that public resources are not used for indirect campaigning.

The silence period remains a critical component of India’s electoral framework. By enforcing a strict campaign ban in the final 48 hours, authorities aim to provide voters with a neutral environment free from last-minute persuasion or pressure. The provision is central to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring that voting decisions are made independently.