CPI(M) General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury, released the party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He addressed the electorate of India, stating that the secular, democratic Republic of India is currently facing an existential threat. He urged the citizens to protect and safeguard the character of the Republic of India as per the Constitution.

Yechury appealed for the electorate to defeat the BJP and its allies, increase the seats of CPI(M) and other left parties in the Parliament, and ensure the formation of an alternative secular government at the centre.



Also Read: Tripura CM: People ready to reject CPIM, Congress in Lok Sabha elections

At the release of the CPI(M) manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party's general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "Our appeal to the electorate of India that the Secular, Democratic Republic of India today is facing an existential threat and the main task is to protect and safeguard the character of the Republic of India as according to the Constitution. We call upon the electorate to defeat the BJP and its allies, to increase the seats of CPI and left parties in the Parliament and to ensure that an alternative secular govt is formed at the centre..."

Meanwhile, Tripura CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury on Wednesday said that the Left parties have teamed up with the Congress in the state to safeguard democracy and the constitution.

Chaudhury's assertion follows persistent attacks by the BJP on the CPI(M) in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who has been leading the party's campaign trail, has been criticising the CPI(M) for aligning with the Congress.