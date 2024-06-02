In the Sikkim Assembly elections, Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) chief Prem Singh Tamang has surged ahead in the electoral race. Contesting from the Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung seats, Tamang is currently leading on both fronts.

With SKM crossing the halfway mark, leading on 29 seats out of the total 32 Assembly seats, the party inches closer to securing a comfortable majority in the Sikkim Assembly. The majority mark stands at 17 seats.

In the Gyalshing Barnyak Constituency, the latest results from the third round of counting have showcased Loknath Sharma, another SKM candidate, taking the lead. This development further reinforces SKM's dominance in key constituencies across the state.

Adding to SKM's triumph, Sonam Lama emerged victorious in the fiercely contested 32-Sangha Assembly Constituency election. The final round of vote counting, conducted in Mangan district, solidified Lama's win after a tense electoral showdown. The meticulous tabulation process, adhering to Annexure-57 format, meticulously analyzed results from pivotal polling booths including numbers 42, 43, and 51.

In the decisive third round, Sonam Lama clinched a total of 238 votes, propelling his cumulative tally to 579 votes. This surge marked a pivotal moment in the electoral narrative as Tseten Tashi Bhutia, initially leading in the first two rounds, saw his advantage diminish significantly. Bhutia's cumulative count, bolstered by 88 votes from the third round, amounted to only 336 votes, highlighting the evolving dynamics of voter preferences..