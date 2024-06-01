The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is projected to achieve a decisive victory in the Sikkim Assembly elections, according to the latest exit polls conducted by Axis My India for the India Today Group. The poll results indicate that SKM could win between 24 to 30 seats in the 32-member assembly, reflecting a significant gain from their 2019 performance where they secured 15 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forecasted to win 0 to 2 seats, showing a slight decline compared to their 2019 result of 17 seats. The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), once a dominant force in Sikkim politics, is expected to secure only 1 to 3 seats, a notable drop from their previous tally of 13 seats.

Other parties and independent candidates are predicted to win 0 to 2 seats, maintaining a marginal presence in the legislative assembly.

In terms of vote share, the SKM is leading with a projected 61 per cent of the vote, a 14 per cent increase from the last election. The BJP's vote share stands at 6 per cent, down by 4 per cent from 2019, while the SDF's share has declined significantly to 4 per cent, a drop of 22 per cent. Other parties and independents are expected to garner around 3 per cent of the total vote.

In the 2019 Sikkim Assembly Election, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won a majority with 17 seats, leading to Prem Singh Tamang becoming the Chief Minister. The incumbent Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) was reduced to 15 seats.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll is based on 5.8 lakh interviews conducted in all 543 parliamentary constituencies (read the full methodology here).

Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.