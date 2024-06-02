The counting of votes for the General Elections 2024 to the 32 Assembly Constituencies of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly was completed seamlessly on June 2, 2024. The process was conducted across all six districts of Sikkim and culminated in the declaration of results by the respective Returning Officers.

Following the announcement, Certificates of Election were handed over to the victorious candidates. The Due Constitution Notification, detailing the elected candidates for all 32 Assembly Constituencies was subsequently presented to the Honorable Governor of Sikkim.

The formal presentation was made by D. Anandan, IAS, Chief Electoral Officer of Sikkim, alongside Santosh Kumar Dubey, Secretary of the Election Commission of India.

Attention now shifts to the Sikkim Parliamentary Constituency, where the counting is set to commence at 8:00 AM on June 4, 2024.