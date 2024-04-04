Sonia Gandhi entered the Upper House for the first time as a member from Rajasthan, filling the seat left vacant after the completion of the tenure of 91-year-old Singh on April 3.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended his best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha today. Kharge praised Gandhi's resilience and grace, highlighting her 25-year tenure in the Lok Sabha and expressing anticipation for her contribution in the Upper House.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweets, "My best wishes to the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi, as she begins her new innings, by taking oath in the Rajya Sabha, today. Her courageous resilience and dignified grace, in the wake of adversity and upheaval, shall continue to guide our Parliamentary strategy. She has completed 25 years serving the Lok Sabha, and now my fellow members and I await her presence in the Upper House. I wish her a fruitful tenure ahead."

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to 12 newly elected members, including Dharmshila Gupta, Manoj Kumar Jha, Sanjay Yadav, Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Subhash Chander, Harsh Mahajan, GC Chandrashekhar, L Murugan, Ashok Singh, Chandrakant Handore, Medha Vishram Kulkarni, and Sadhna Singh, in the presence of deputy chairman Harivansh.

Their 6 year tenure in the Rajya Sabha commences from April 3. Among the 12 MPs, seven are from the BJP, three from Congress, and two from the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The newly sworn-in MPs hail from Bihar (3), Maharashtra (2), Madhya Pradesh (2), and one each from Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.