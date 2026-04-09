South Salmara-Mankachar tops Assam poll turnout at 65.93 per cent

Assam recorded varied voter participation across districts, with South Salmara-Mankachar registering the highest turnout at 65.93 per cent, according to the latest estimates released by the Election Commission. In contrast, Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the lowest turnout at 49.47 per cent.

A total of five districts crossed the 65 per cent turnout mark. Goalpara recorded 65.79 per cent polling, followed by Majuli at 65.39 per cent, Morigaon at 65.21 per cent, and Darrang at 65.20 per cent, reflecting strong voter engagement in these regions.

In Upper Assam, districts including Sivasagar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Golaghat and Lakhimpur reported steady participation, with an average turnout of 58.88 per cent. Sivasagar recorded 58.61 per cent polling, while Jorhat stood at 58.34 per cent. Dibrugarh and Tinsukia reported 57.09 per cent and 56.73 per cent turnout, respectively.

Among other Upper Assam districts, Charaideo registered 60.20 per cent turnout and Dhemaji 60.33 per cent. Golaghat recorded 58.73 per cent polling, while Lakhimpur reported 61.04 per cent.

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), comprising Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts, also recorded notable voter participation, with an average turnout of 59.33 per cent. Chirang reported 59.94 per cent polling, Kokrajhar 59.58 per cent, and Udalguri 58.91 per cent. Baksa recorded the highest turnout in the region at 61.44 per cent, while Tamulpur registered the lowest at 56.81 per cent.

Lower Assam districts reported comparatively higher participation, with an average turnout of 61.42 per cent. Dhubri recorded 63.07 per cent polling, followed by Kamrup (Rural) at 62.74 per cent and Bongaigaon at 62.30 per cent. Barpeta reported 60.66 per cent turnout, while Nalbari recorded the lowest in the region at 59.05 per cent.

The overall figures indicate a consistent voter response across most regions of the state, with notable variations between districts.