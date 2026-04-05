‘Spread love against hatred’: Rahul Gandhi invokes Zubeen Garg, calls Himanta ‘most corrupt CM’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on April 5, linked the ideology of the Indian National Congress to the legacy of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, while launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election rally in Assam’s Biswanath district.

Addressing party workers and supporters, Gandhi said Garg “worked his entire life to unite people of Assam” and “never misbehaved with anyone”, adding that the Congress follows a similar philosophy of promoting harmony. “The Congress philosophy is also like that, to spread love against hatred,” he said.

He accused the BJP-led government in the state of fostering divisions among communities. According to Gandhi, the administration under Sarma has been “spreading hatred against people and communities”.

Escalating his criticism, Gandhi described Sarma as the “most corrupt CM” in the country and warned of legal consequences if the Congress comes to power in Assam. “Let him speak for some more days. After that, the Congress will form a government in Assam, and legal action will follow even if he asks for forgiveness,” he said.

The remarks come amid an intensifying political contest in the state, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress trading allegations ahead of the elections.