‘Strong pro-incumbency’ wave in Assam, BJP confident of third term: Baijayant Panda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda on April 4 asserted that Assam is witnessing a “strong pro-incumbency atmosphere”, expressing confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will return to power for a third consecutive term in the upcoming Assembly elections.



Panda credited what he described as significant improvements in development and law and order over the past decade for the favourable public sentiment. He said that prior to 2016, the state had been “gripped by terrorism and militancy” and lacked development, but had since undergone visible transformation.



Highlighting the Centre’s engagement with Assam, Panda said Narendra Modi had visited the state frequently, contrasting it with earlier periods. He also pointed to infrastructure growth, noting that the railway budget had increased multiple times and that the number of medical colleges had expanded significantly.



Panda further stated that peace accords and security measures implemented under Amit Shah had led to the surrender of thousands of militants, contributing to improved stability in the region. He added that the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from large parts of the state reflected better law and order.



Responding to criticism from the opposition over alleged neglect of Bodo and other tribal communities, Panda dismissed the claims, stating that the success of the Bodo agreement was linked to the stability brought under the current government.



On concerns regarding identity politics and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), he maintained that the exercise was being conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court and was a standard democratic process to identify citizens.



Assam will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9 across 126 constituencies, with counting scheduled for May 4. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad, and Bodoland People’s Front, is seeking a third consecutive term.



Meanwhile, the Congress-led alliance, which includes regional and Left parties, is aiming to capitalise on anti-incumbency sentiments to regain power in the state.

(Inputs from ANI)