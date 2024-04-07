In the lead-up to the General Elections 2024, the Election Commission of the country has unveiled the 'Subidha' portal, aimed at facilitating political parties and candidates with necessary permissions and facilities. Since its launch the portal has garnered significant attention with an impressive 73,379 applications submitted within just 20 days.

Out of this vast number the Election Commission has approved 44,626 requests, indicating a swift response to the needs of political entities. However, a notable 11,200 applications have been rejected while 10,818 have been cancelled due to various reasons, including invalidity or duplication.

Tamil Nadu emerges as the frontrunner in terms of submissions, with a whopping 23,239 applications, followed closely by West Bengal with 11,976 and Madhya Pradesh with 10,636. Conversely, Chandigarh recorded the lowest number of submissions, standing at a mere 17, highlighting variations in political activity across different regions.

The Subidha portal, a technological marvel introduced by the Election Commission, underscores the commitment to ensuring a level playing field and upholding democratic principles of free, fair, and transparent elections. Operating on the 'First in First out' principle, the platform caters to a diverse range of permission requests, including organizing rallies, setting up temporary offices, canvassing, and more.

Accessible through both online and offline channels, the Subidha Portal offers equal opportunity for all stakeholders, supported by a robust IT infrastructure managed by nodal officers across state departments. Additionally, the portal's companion app enables real-time tracking of application statuses, enhancing transparency and convenience.

Beyond streamlining permissions, the Subidha Platform plays a crucial role in promoting transparency by providing real-time tracking of applications, status updates, and timestamped submissions. This transparency not only aids in monitoring election expenditures but also contributes to greater accountability and integrity in the electoral process.

With the Subidha Platform, the Election Commission reaffirms its commitment to fostering a fair, efficient, and transparent electoral environment where all political parties and candidates have equal access to necessary permissions and clearances.