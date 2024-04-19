Supreme Court questions routine imposition of Section 144 of IPC prior to elections
The Supreme Court of India has directed district magistrates to expedite the decision-making process on applications for yatras aimed at educating voters. The initiative is part of the Court's efforts to boost voter engagement and ensure that such campaigns are not delayed.
- Supreme Court instructs district magistrates to hasten decision-making process on voter education yatras
- Maximum period of 3 days set for decisions on yatra applications
- Court questions routine imposition of Section 144 of IPC prior to elections
The Supreme Court of India has issued directives to district magistrates nationwide, urging them to expedite the decision-making process on applications seeking permission to conduct yatras aimed at educating voters about elections.
The Court has mandated that district magistrates must decide on such applications within a maximum period of 3 days.
This move comes as part of the Supreme Court's efforts to promote voter education and engagement, ensuring that yatras and similar initiatives can proceed smoothly without unnecessary delays.
Additionally, the Supreme Court has raised questions regarding the blanket imposition of Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) ahead of every Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha elections. Section 144 of the IPC empowers authorities to impose restrictions on public gatherings and other activities deemed potentially disruptive to public order.
By questioning the automatic imposition of Section 144, the Court seeks to ensure that such restrictions are justified and proportionate, taking into account the specific circumstances and context of each election.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today