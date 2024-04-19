The Supreme Court of India has issued directives to district magistrates nationwide, urging them to expedite the decision-making process on applications seeking permission to conduct yatras aimed at educating voters about elections.

The Court has mandated that district magistrates must decide on such applications within a maximum period of 3 days.

This move comes as part of the Supreme Court's efforts to promote voter education and engagement, ensuring that yatras and similar initiatives can proceed smoothly without unnecessary delays.

Additionally, the Supreme Court has raised questions regarding the blanket imposition of Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) ahead of every Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha elections. Section 144 of the IPC empowers authorities to impose restrictions on public gatherings and other activities deemed potentially disruptive to public order.

By questioning the automatic imposition of Section 144, the Court seeks to ensure that such restrictions are justified and proportionate, taking into account the specific circumstances and context of each election.

