The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain the BJP's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order that banned the party's poll advertisements during the Lok Sabha elections. The apex court noted that "prima facie, the advertisements are disparaging."

The controversy began when the Calcutta High Court upheld a single-judge verdict restraining the BJP from issuing advertisements that were allegedly in violation of the model code of conduct during the elections. Following the High Court's decision, the BJP approached the Supreme Court for relief.

However, a vacation bench comprising Justice J K Maheshwari and Justice K V Viswanathan refused to interfere with the High Court's order. The bench emphasized that the advertisements appeared to be disparaging and did not see a reason to overturn the previous ruling.