Tai Nikio, a former engineer turned political contender who secured the BJP party ticket over the incumbent Home Minister, Bamang Felix filed his nomination from the 19th Nyapin Assembly constituency today, situated in the Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, a region that shares borders with China.

Nikio's journey into politics traces back to 2019 when he contested the elections but faced defeat at the hands of the present Home Minister, with a notable margin of three digits. Undeterred by his previous setback, Nikio persisted in his political aspirations.

This time around, Tai Nikio has managed to clinch the BJP party ticket, outmaneuvering Bamang Felix, who has held the Nyapin MLA position for three consecutive terms since 2009.