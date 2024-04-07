The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) candidate Oken Tayeng, accompanied by former MLA Ralom Borang, has pledged to prioritize development initiatives, particularly focusing on infrastructure improvements in Lower Mebo.

During his extensive campaign tour encompassing Gadum-I, Gadum-II, Mer, Namsing, and Kongkul villages, Oken Tayeng assured residents of his commitment to address long standing issues, including the lack of proper roads, bridges, and flood control measures along the River Siang.

Highlighting the plight of the local populace reliant on ferry services due to the absence of a bridge over the river Taro-Tamak, Tayeng empathized with the challenges faced by residents, emphasizing his determination to push for the construction of a bridge to alleviate their hardships. He pledged unwavering efforts to lobby both the state and central governments for the timely completion of this crucial infrastructure project, acknowledging it as a pressing concern for the people of Lower Mebo.

Former MLA Ralom Borang echoed Tayeng’s sentiments, underscoring the need for tangible progress in addressing infrastructure deficiencies. Borang recounted his efforts during his tenure from 2009 to 2014, highlighting his role in securing funds for the decking of a half-constructed bridge over the river Taro-Tamak. He lamented the lack of progress on the project under the current MLA, urging Tayeng to prioritize its completion to fulfill the aspirations of the electorate.

Addressing concerns over the prevalence of the money culture in elections. “If someone is offering money for your vote, take it, but don’t make any agreement. He can’t sue you in any court of law or kebang, because in that case a police case can be registered against the vote buyer/leader who is desperately using money power and wooing voters by money on seeing and sensing people are no more going to vote for him”.

Borang also said, “we public, especially from Namsing village and I personally, forced Oken Tayeng to be our leader and stand against present MLA Lombo Tayeng. Now after forcing him, if we shift our favor toward Lombo Tayeng just for the lust of money, we are betraying ourselves and our future generation and we will be responsible for more flood damages in our area, bumpy rides over gravel roads and never ending problem of ferry services over Taro-Tamak etc".

He further quoted, "so, even if money is offered to you, take it, but don’t vote for the leader who is not good for your area's development”.

The sentiment was echoed by Monggu Banggo ZPM Gumin Tayeng, who emphasized the importance of electing a leader committed to addressing the pressing needs of the constituency. He cited instances of unfulfilled promises by the incumbent MLA and advocated for a fresh approach under the leadership of Oken Tayeng.

The campaign event also saw retired officers and prominent figures from Namsing village expressing their support for Oken Tayeng, emphasizing the need for collective action to ensure the constituency's development.