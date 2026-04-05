Tea belt constituency Khowang emerges as key battleground in Upper Assam

The Khowang constituency has emerged as a high-stakes contest in Upper Assam in the 2026 Assembly elections, reflecting broader political shifts in the region’s tea belt.



The contest is centred around a direct fight between two-term BJP MLA Chakradhar Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), who is contesting as part of a wider opposition alliance aiming to challenge the BJP’s dominance in Upper Assam.



The incumbent is banking on development initiatives and his connection with local Ahom and Tea Tribe communities, highlighting infrastructure projects and the provincialisation of schools in tea garden areas. In contrast, Lurinjyoti Gogoi has positioned the election around regional identity issues, drawing support from youth and voters concerned about Clause 6 and related demands.



Adding a new dimension to the contest is Independent candidate Biju Dowarah, whose local influence is seen as a potential factor in splitting votes.



Khowang’s electorate, largely comprising tea garden workers and rural communities, is expected to play a decisive role. Issues such as wage hikes for tea workers, land rights, and demands for Scheduled Tribe status for certain communities have made the contest more competitive.



The seat, earlier known as Moran, was renamed and reorganised following the 2023 delimitation exercise, altering local political dynamics and compelling candidates to recalibrate their outreach in newly added areas.



Historically a Congress stronghold, the constituency shifted to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016. Chakradhar Gogoi retained the seat in 2021, consolidating the party’s position in the region, though a significant opposition base remains.



Senior BJP leaders, including Sarbananda Sonowal, have campaigned in support of the incumbent, while Lurinjyoti Gogoi has focused his outreach on tea garden areas and rural voters.



With ongoing development initiatives such as land rights distribution to tea garden workers, road upgrades, and drinking water schemes influencing voter sentiment, the constituency is being closely watched as a barometer of political trends in Upper Assam.



Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam is scheduled for April 9, with counting set for May 4.



(Inputs from ANI)