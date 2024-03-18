Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has resigned from the posts of Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, The former BJP president in Tamil Nadu signaling to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the state, according to sources.

Soundararajan, a former BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, tendered her resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday morning, indicating a shift in her career trajectory.

In her statement, the Telangana Raj Bhavan confirmed, "The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr.Smt.Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Hon'ble President of India."

Sources suggest that Soundararajan is poised to join the electoral fray and may feature in the BJP's forthcoming list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Likely constituencies for her contest include North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, or Chennai South.

Soundararajan's recent critiques of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, particularly concerning its handling of crises such as floods and its stance on Sanatana Dharma, have been noted.

"When the people are reeling under the effects of flood, the Chief Minister is holding a program with the people," she stated in December 2023, criticizing the government's response to the floods.

In November last year, she commented on the DMK's understanding of Sanatana Dharma, saying, "They don’t know what Sanatana is and don’t want to accept it. They celebrate Ravana. The division is according to work. It is a big debate. They consider Sanatana only as the caste system, while it is a way of life and eternal belief."