In Sikkim, the Tenth Sikkim Legislative Assembly has been dissolved as per the order of the Governor, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya. The decision, which takes effect from midnight on June 2nd, 2024, follows deliberations held by the Chief Minister and the council of ministers during their meeting on May 28th, 2024, where the dissolution was proposed.

Governor Acharya invoked the powers vested in him under sub clause (b) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India to execute the dissolution, citing the recommendation put forth by the state's leadership. The Tenth Sikkim Legislative Assembly, which was constituted following notification no. 308/SKM/LA/2019 dated May 24th, 2019, by the Election Commission of India, now stands dissolved as of the specified date.