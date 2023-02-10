Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on February 10 said that in the last five years BJP has caused more harm to Tripura than what the CPI(M) did during its 25-year rule.

Addressing a public rally at Kamalpur in Dhalai district, Banerjee said that BJP's rule has been a reign of terror in the state.

He accused the BJP of attacking opposition party workers, thwarting their attempts to organise meeting and programmes and suppressing freedom of speech.

He said that he himself was attacked by BJP goons in 2021 and added that many other TMC leaders were also attacked by the BJP and were even denied treatment in hospitals.

Banerjee said that BJP has made false promises in the state and further added that BJP government failed to provide basic amenities to people like "supply of drinking water, medical aid and proper education.

Banerjee said that TMC would fight the election with all its might to oust the BJP. The Lok Sabha MP also claimed that Bengal Chief Minister and TMC boss Mamata Banerjee has fulfilled all promises made in the neighbouring state.

Abhishek Banerjee said that schemes implemented in West Bengal such as 'Kanyasree' and 'Lakshmir Bhandar' will also be introduced in Tripura, if the TMC comes to power. Banerjee also cautioned voters against that BJP's attempts to woo them with money.