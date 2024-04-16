Approximately 1500 Indian voters living beyond the fence on the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura will cast their votes in the West Parliamentary Assembly Constituency on April 19.

Tripura shares an 856 km long international border with neighbouring Bangladesh.

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal informed reporters that around 1500 voters residing ahead of the border fencing, mostly in Sepahijala District, will participate in the polling on April 19. He clarified that these voters will be able to cast their votes like other general voters.

Agarwal also stated that the Office of the CEO has received 62 complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations, of which 59 have been resolved. As a result, 13 government officials have been temporarily suspended.

The CEO emphasized that the Lok Sabha election for the West Parliamentary Constituency will take place on April 19 and the final campaign activities will conclude by 5 PM on April 17, after which no further campaigning, such as rallies or road shows, will be allowed.



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"Outsiders must vacate the area. We have instructed all Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) to enforce a 48-hour restriction by checking all guest houses, hotels, and checkpoint entries, with security being closely monitored. In the last 48 hours, area domination and patrolling will be intensified to strengthen the integrity of the election," said the CEO.

He mentioned that training has been provided to all polling personnel, who will be deployed to their respective polling stations by April 18.

"Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed at all polling stations along with state security. All necessary arrangements have been made for voters, including PwD voters. Webcasting facilities will be available at all polling stations. The polls will commence at 7 AM and continue until 5 PM. Tokens will be distributed to those in line after 5 PM. Our aim is to achieve a high voter turnout," he added.

Regarding seizures, CEO Tripura reported that since March 16, seizures totalling Rs 26 Crores have been made, including drugs worth Rs 23 Crores, foreign liquor worth Rs 2.3 crore, and cash amounting to Rs 60 lakh seized by various enforcement agencies.