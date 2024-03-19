In a bid to ensure the smooth conduct of elections and maintain law and order, approximately 70 companies of central forces have descended upon Tripura.

With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19th in the Tripura West constituency and April 26th in Tripura East, along with the bypoll to the Ramnagar assembly constituency also slated for April 19th, the Election Commission has intensified preparations for the electoral process in the northeastern state.

The deployment of these central forces, each comprising around 100 personnel, is aimed at various election-related duties such as patrolling, area dominance, and flag marches to instill confidence among the voters, stated the senior police officer.

Emphasizing on the distribution of forces, it was highlighted that approximately 14 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) will be stationed in Tripura West, while 11 companies are earmarked for deployment in the sensitive Dhalai district.

In addition to the central forces, a significant contingent of around 6,000 police personnel will also be actively engaged in election duties across the state.

Security measures have been further bolstered along the India-Bangladesh border, with prohibitory orders in place to curb any untoward incidents. Vigilance has been heightened to thwart potential intrusion attempts during the electoral process, asserted the police official.