Training for the officials deployed for the elections has commenced for the home voting process scheduled on April 10th and 12th in the West Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency and the 7-Ramnagar By-election. Meanwhile, in the East Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency, home voting is slated for April 17th and 18th.

Tripura features two Lok Sabha seats: the West Parliamentary Seat, where the election will be held on April 19, and the East (ST) Parliamentary seat, with polling scheduled for April 26. Additionally, the by-election in the 7-Ramanagar Assembly Constituency will take place on April 19.

Subhasish Bandopadhyay, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, in conversation with India Today NE, mentioned that individuals aged 85 and above, as well as Persons with Disabilities (PWD) voters, can cast their votes starting from Tuesday, April 10, in the West Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency and 7-Ramnagar By-election.

"The home voting process for these constituencies is scheduled for April 10th and 12th in the West Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency and the 7-Ramnagar By-election, and for April 17th and 18th in the East Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency. The Election Commission has announced that individuals aged 85 and above, as well as those with disabilities reaching a 40 percent benchmark, will have the option to vote from their residences. Additionally, the commission stated that polling stations will be equipped with volunteers and wheelchairs, and transportation services will be provided for elderly and disabled individuals," stated the official.

The official further informed that approximately 8000 voters from both constituencies have opted for home voting.

"The Returning Officers and District Election Officers have already commenced training sessions for the officials assigned to oversee the home voting process," he added.