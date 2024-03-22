The ruling BJP has named Dipak Majumder, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, as the candidate for the ruling party in the by-election of the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

The 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency, which became vacant after the demise of BJP MLA Surajit Datta, will undergo an election on April 19.

Reacting to the announcement, Mayor Majumder said, “I am very happy that I will work for the people of the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency, where the late MLA Surajit Datta worked for the last 40 years. After the BJP formed the government in 2018, the BJP and the then MLA worked for the basic rights of the people. I will carry out the work which the former MLA Datta wanted to do but couldn’t as he, unfortunately, passed away. I will go door-to-door, and meet people to understand their problems. For many years, I have known about this assembly, so it will be helpful for me to work for the people”.



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Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha wrote, “Many congratulations to Dipak Majumder, the Bharatiya Janata Party's nominated candidate for the 7th Ramnagar Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Assembly by-election. To make the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji more prosperous, I appeal to the honourable voters of 7 Ramnagar centres to press the button on the "Lotus" symbol on April 19th and win massive votes”.

On the other hand, former MLA Ratan Das will contest from CPIM in this seat.