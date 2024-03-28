The ruling BJP in Tripura has sent a list of 40-star campaigners to Delhi, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for campaigning in the Lok Sabha election.

Speaking exclusively with India Today NE, a senior BJP leader from Tripura, who wished to remain anonymous, disclosed that a recent meeting was convened with the entire election management committee team in the state to finalize the selection of star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"We have compiled a list of star campaigners comprising 40 leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Hema Malini, Anurag Singh Thakur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arjun Munda, Mithun Chakraborty, and others. Though we are yet to receive final confirmation, the list is expected to be accepted soon," the leader said.



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The leader further mentioned that campaigning has already commenced across the state for the BJP, with the alliance partners Tipra Motha and IPFT also actively supporting BJP candidates and participating in rallies.

"Campaigning for the BJP has gained momentum across the state. The alliance partners, IPFT and Tipra Motha are extending their support to our candidates and participating in rallies. The positive responses received during campaigning indicate the BJP's strong prospects for victory. We are expecting that the star campaigners are expected to arrive from April," the leader stated.

The BJP in Tripura has nominated two candidates, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in the West and Kriti Singh Debbarma in the East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency. Both candidates have filed their nominations by organizing massive rallies, which were led by Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha.