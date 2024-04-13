Following the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the ruling BJP in Tripura, along with its alliance parties Tipra Motha and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), held a joint meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Minister Tinku Roy and BJP General Secretary Amit Rakshit, was attended by the founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, East Parliamentary constituency candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma, IPFT Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, and others.

The closed-door meeting was held at Manikya Enclave on Saturday to discuss the organization of two public rallies.



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Later, Minister Roy informed reporters Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kumarghat in Unakoti District on April 15, where all BJP leaders, including BJP candidate for the East Tripura constituency, Kriti Singh Debbarma, will be present.

"The people of Dhalai district are encouraged to welcome him on this day. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on April 17. After the visits of both leaders, we anticipate a historic victory for the two nominated candidates," Roy stated.

He also mentioned that an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 people are expected to attend the Union Home Minister's rally at Kumarghat.

The minister further expressed satisfaction with the response received during the campaigning.